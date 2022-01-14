EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — Tow truck companies raced to keep up with the more than 700 crashes on Minnesota roads Friday while trying to keep safe themselves.

In the last 16 hours, 728 cars crashed or spun out.

Tow truck drivers like Jeff Olness, who has owned and operated Jeff’s Transport in Eden Prairie since 1989, says preparation on his part begins before the snow starts falling.

“The night before, you know. We were ready to go,” Olness said. “I actually don’t look forward to the snowstorms anymore. It’s just so dangerous out there too. After all of these years, it’s just unbelievable.”

Olness says many of the crashes or spinouts he works could be prevented if drivers slowed down.

“[On highway 212], people are doing 65-70 miles an hour, they don’t let off,” he said.

“If you don’t have to go anywhere, stay home,” Gary DeRusha said, who operates Bobby and Steve’s Auto World in Eden Prairie. “Everyone just has to be patient. AAA is loaded up right now.”

DeRusha says 27 drivers were responding to calls for his store location Friday evening.

“We’ll get there, everyone just has to be patient,” he said.

Both Olness and DeRusha say they want to remind drivers if they should see a tow truck in action, to give them space and slow down.