CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnetonka Police Department, State Patrol, Stolen Vehicle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –– Police say a stolen vehicle cause a crash on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis Saturday night.

The crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 394 near Wirth Parkway in Minneapolis around 9 p.m. and caused backups.

READ MORE: Duluth Police: Man Fatally Punched, Suspect Arrested

State Patrol says it was a stolen vehicle and is assisting the Minnetonka Police Department.

READ MORE: Proctor High School Student Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teammate In Locker Room

State Patrol also assisted earlier with another crash on northbound Highway 52 near Southview Boulevard in South St. Paul.

No injuries were reported.

MORE NEWS: Rochester Man Sentenced 10 Years For Arson Of Minneapolis Pawn Shop

 