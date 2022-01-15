MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After more than 10 inches of snow fell in southwestern Minnesota, Saturday is looking to be a clear and sunny day, though it will be chilly.
In the Twin Cities, 3.7 inches of snow fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. WCCO Weather Watchers reported 5 inches in Farmington, and 4.5 inches in Independence. Further east and into Wisconsin, totals tapered off to about an inch or two.
But southwestern Minnesota saw 10-12 inches, and the area will be much colder on Saturday due to the fresh snow pack. With the added wind, feels-like temps were nearing minus 20 in the morning.
Around the state, high temperatures will be between 10 and 15 degrees. Skies will be clear, and high pressure overhead means that the winds will be light.
The system that moved through on Saturday will push south through the Mississippi Valley, as Minnesota awaits clouds floating in through Calgary.
Sunday will be much warmer at roughly 30 degrees, but there will be a light dusting of snow throughout the day. The flurries will move through sporadically, and the metro could see a tenth of an inch of snow. Further north, near Lake Superior, areas could see around an inch.
It’ll stay warm for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the Tuesday after, but temperatures drop into the single digits again on Wednesday.