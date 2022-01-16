MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a turbulent two years, there has been a change at the top at the Minneapolis Police Department.

Chief Medaria Arradondo retired Saturday, replaced by interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman.

It’s no secret that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wanted Arradondo to stay on for another term. But Arradondo, who gets high marks for running the department during a challenging 20 months since George Floyd was murdered, decided to leave the force.

The mayor says he will now conduct a nationwide search for a replacement. But in the meantime, Frey appointed Huffman as interim chief. Huffman was Arradondo’s pick, and in her 27 years with the Minneapolis police has risen from officer to deputy chief.

Huffman says the department is reassigning officers to focus on the increase in violent crime, especially carjackings. There were 640 attempted and successful carjackings last year. Huffman says suspects are as young as 11 and are often repeat juvenile offenders.

“We know of at least 39 juvenile offenders who’ve been arrested three or more times for a robbery and carjacking offenses, and there are 29 just here in the city of Minneapolis over the last two years who have been arrested five or more times,” she said.

Huffman says everyone involved in juvenile justice needs to look at what can be done to address this problem. Huffman is applying for the chief’s job. Among her qualifications: she has been the inspector and run the 5th Precinct, which includes part of north Minneapolis; she has a master’s degree in strategic leadership; and she is among the less than 10% of Minneapolis police who actually live in the city.

