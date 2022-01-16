WILLMAR, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in central Minnesota say a man was arrested early Sunday morning after fleeing a traffic stop, shooting at an officer and hiding in a garage.
According to the Willmar Police Department, the incident began around 8:40 p.m. Saturday when an officer tried to stop a driver in a tan Jeep on the 100 block of High Avenue Northeast.
Police said a passenger left the vehicle, firing one round at the officer while he ran. The officer was not hurt.
More police responded and began searching the neighborhood for the suspect. Just after midnight, officers found a garage that “may have been entered.”
Authorities used a remote robotic camera to identify the suspect within the garage. He refused to come out, and SWAT teams used tear gas and a “vehicle mounted ram” to enter the garage and arrest him around 2:30 a.m.
The suspect, a 36-year-old man from Raymond, had self-inflicted injuries and was taken to a hospital. He was later released and is being held at the Kandiyohi County Jail.
A gun was recovered at the scene, and police said the suspect had an outstanding federal firearms warrant.
WCCO typically does not identify those who are arrested until they are formally charged.