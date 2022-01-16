Minnesota Weather: Mild, Quiet Sunday, With Very Light Flurries PossibleThe state's next shot at plowable snow comes Tuesday in northern Minnesota.

Minnesota Weather: The Snow Storm Is Gone, Now Temperatures DropAn inch every hour is accumulating in the southwest late Friday morning, and areas could see more than 10 inches of snow.

‘It’s Beautiful’: Minnesotans Soak Up Temps In High 30s After Days Below ZeroWhile it wasn’t quite more than freezing, temperatures felt like a heat wave to Minnesotans on Wednesday.

Minnesota Weather: Another Mild Day, With Early Precipitation PossibleWednesday will be another mild day across Minnesota, and some parts of the state could see a few snowflakes in the morning hours.

Minnesota Weather: Warmer Temps On Tuesday, Snow Possible This WeekIt may still feel chilly out there Tuesday morning, but we are waking up to much warmer temperatures than the past couple days.