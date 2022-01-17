BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Investigators in Brooklyn Park are looking into a shooting that left one person injured.
According to Brooklyn Park police, officers responded Sunday evening to a residence on the 6300 block of Boone Avenue North. When they arrived, no one was located at the scene.
Officers soon after learned that a gunshot wound victim arrived at Hennepin Healthcare, police said. They have since been treated for non-life threatening wounds and released from the hospital.
No arrests have been announced.
The investigation is ongoing.