OWATONNA, Minn. (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota family is embracing the cold in a creative, vibrant way.

Ashley and Ryan Thorson built a giant igloo in their front yard for their three sons.

“To keep three boys occupied and entertained takes some creative doing sometimes,” Ashley said.

For three nights, they froze colored water in aluminum trays into hundreds of blocks of ice. Then it took more than 12 hours over four days to construct the igloo, sticking the ice blocks together with snow.

“You get about two thirds of the way through and you don’t want to do it anymore, but you’re way too invested so you kind of have to finish,” Ryan said.

He says the roof was the most difficult part. He and his wife had to work as a team to make sure it held up.

“We only had one wall fall down when we were about five rows up, but since then, since it was nice and warm it kind melted and now it’s actually pretty solid,” Ashley said.

The Thorsons estimate more than 250 blocks of ice are holding the igloo upright. It stands taller than six feet.

“Hopefully it brings as many smiles to other people as it has our family,” Ashley said.

You can share your winter fun photos with us too using #WCCO on social media.