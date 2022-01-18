Originally published on Jan. 17, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A patient who has been battling COVID-19 on a ventilator for months at a Minnesota hospital has been moved to a hospital in Texas amid an ongoing legal battle between the family and hospital.

Last week, an Anoka County judge ordered Allina Health’s Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids to keep the Buffalo man, Scott Quiner, on a ventilator.

His wife, Anne, said she went to court after she was told by the hospital that nothing more could be done for her husband, and it was time to take him off the ventilator. She says she asked for other treatments.

In documents filed to stop the hospital from taking Scott off a ventilator, it said she needed more time to find a new facility for care. And it said the actions would “end my husband’s life,” and she “vehemently disagree(s) with this action.”

In an update, Allina Health said the patient was “transported to a health care facility of the family’s choice” on Saturday.

“Allina Health has great confidence in the exceptional care provided to our patients, which is administered according to evidence-based practices by our talented and compassionate medical teams. Due to patient privacy, we cannot comment on care provided to specific patients,” a spokesperson wrote. “Allina Health continues to wish the patient and family well. Any information regarding the patient’s on-going care should be directed to his current medical provider.”

According to the family’s attorney, Scott Quier was admitted to a hospital in Texas and was determined to be “severely malnourished.” The attorney said that he is receiving nutrition and hydration, along with “other medications that his wife had requested and Mercy Hospital refused to administer.”