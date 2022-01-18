MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota report a 22.2% average positivity rate and 10,651 new COVID-19 cases in the latest update, which represents data as of Friday.

An additional 29 deaths in the report brings the state’s cumulative fatalities to 11,000 since the start of the pandemic.

Three of the deaths reported Tuesday took place in late 2021, and one person who died was in their 30s from Ramsey County.

As Omicron surges across the state, other key statistics, such as new cases and hospitalizations, have risen to 172.8 and 24.6 per 100,000 residents respectively. Both are well over the “high risk” line, and case growth has never been this high.

Hospitals remain strained, as 71% of facilities across the state report zero available ICU beds. There are 1,610 patients in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19, of which 248 are in the ICU.

In all, over 8.9 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, including 1.9 million booster doses. State data shows that 72.9% of eligible Minnesotans have received their first dose.

Due to the rising case counts, new COVID-19 rules are going into effect across Minnesota. A vaccine requirement will be instituted on Wednesday for Twin Cities restaurants, and many cities have reinstituted mask mandates.

The University of Minnesota announced proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter large indoor gatherings like sports games. The temporary policy goes into effect on Jan. 26.

Still, some data scientists say there’s room for hope, as Minnesota could be nearing the peak of the surge. Dr. Curtis Storlie from Mayo Clinic told WCCO-TV on Monday that Omicron could peak around Jan. 23, and afterwards, there could be a dramatic drop off.