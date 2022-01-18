DODGE CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A victim was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries following a reported stabbing incident in Dodge Center over the weekend.
The incident happened Saturday, Dodge County authorities reported.
Police say that the victim knew his alleged assailant, a 34-year-old from Hayfield. The victim said that he believed the man was off his medications and “not acting right.”
A confrontation ensued that afternoon and the man was stabbed. Police reported the assailant then fled in a Chevrolet with tinted windows.
Police say the man’s vehicle was located the following afternoon, and pursued by multiple vehicles with the State Patrol, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.
Ultimately, the man was arrested and taken into custody.
He has been taken to Steele County Jail and has been charged with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, among other charges.