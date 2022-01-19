ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The NHL announced Wednesday the rescheduled dates for Minnesota Wild games postponed due to COVID-19. All of the rescheduled games will be played next month.
Among the rescheduled games, three will be played at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Those games will be subject to the city’s new vaccination requirement. Those games include: Feb. 12 against Carolina, Feb. 14 against Detroit, and Feb. 18 against Florida.
Those who purchased tickets for the postponed Xcel Energy Center games will have them honored at the reschedule dates.
The rescheduled road games will all be played in Canada. They are Feb. 8 at Winnipeg, Feb. 16 at Winnipeg, Feb. 20 at Edmonton, and Feb. 22 at Ottawa.