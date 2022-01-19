MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Video shared by the Voyageurs Wolf Project shows a relatively rare sighting — a full, roving wolf pack all caught within the same frame.
Voyageurs Wolf Project shared the video on Twitter Tuesday, reporting, “We checked cameras yesterday and got this gem of the Cranberry Bay Pack traveling together this fall at freeze-up in a remote wild part of Voyageurs National Park. Rarely do we get the entire pack in a one frame!”
We checked cameras yesterday and got this gem of the Cranberry Bay Pack traveling together this fall at freeze-up in a remote wild part of Voyageurs National Park. Rarely do we get the entire pack in a one frame! pic.twitter.com/xN5ynetQRv
— Voyageurs Wolf Project (@VoyaWolfProject) January 18, 2022
The pack had only four wolves last winter, the organization reports, but had four more pups last spring. The video showed only seven wolves, and the organization speculated that one of the pups may not have made it.
“Two of the wolves in the pack are ear-tagged. The lighter gray wolf is V083 who is the breeding male and the darker colored ear-tagged wolf is V084 the breeding female. Both wolves had collars on from 2019 until this fall when the collars dropped off,” the organization explained in a Twitter thread.
The video has racked up more than 150,000 views so far, and plenty of comments.
“Really stunning coloration,” one Twitter user commented. “Everyone looks so healthy and fit – great job, wolf parents!”
Voyageurs Wolf Project is a research project affiliated with the University of Minnesota.