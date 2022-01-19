MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state of Minnesota is suing two Illinois-based companies for allegedly collecting COVID-19 test samples from Minnesotans but failing to either deliver the results on time or providing inaccurate or false ones.

Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a lawsuit Wednesday against Center for COVID Control, LLC and its associated lab, Doctors Clinical Laboratory, Inc.

According to Ellison’s office, several Minnesotans filed complaints in recent weeks reporting that while they submitted samples at Center for COVID Control pop-up sites across the state, it took weeks for their results to come back. Others Minnesotans, meanwhile, reported receiving a result despite not having given a sample, and still others reported that they got false or inaccurate information about their test.

RELATED: Vaccine Or Testing Mandate At Twin Cities Bars, Restaurants Takes Effect Wednesday

“I want every Minnesotan to know that I will use every tool at my disposal to keep them safe and hold accountable companies that undermine their safety,” Ellison said, in a statement.

Prosecutors say that former employees for the Center for COVID Control reported that while the company could initially handle its testing loads, its processing never expanded, even as it opened testing sites across Minnesota. What followed was chaos, they said, with samples being stuffing into trash bags and workers being told to falsify receipts and lie to people about their tests being inconclusive, or even negative, even though their sample had not been processed.

Ellison’s office is urging Minnesotans with concerns over their interactions with Center for COVID Control and Doctors Clinical Laboratory to contact them in the Twin Cities at 651-296-3353 or in Greater Minnesota at 800-657-3787.