MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A union representing thousands of Hennepin County workers has filed notice of intent to strike.
The workers represented by AFSCME Locals 34 and 2822 filed their notice with the Bureau of Mediation Services.
The two chapters represent more than 3,500 workers — including social workers, nurses, legal secretaries, dental hygienists, community health workers, and other representatives.
Minnesota AFSCME executive director Julie Bleyhl said that the workers are calling “for dignity and respect and their work to be truly valued.”
Bleyhl said that the county has not met the needs of the workers AFSCME represents.