By WCCO-TV Staff
ALBERTVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A stretch of Interstate 94 eastbound in Albertville is closed Thursday morning because of frozen potatoes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT said a crash dumped a load of potatoes on the highway near Wright County Road 19. The potatoes were freezing to the road, so MnDOT needs to bring in equipment to clear them.

(credit: MnDOT)

The highway is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles, and MnDOT said there was no estimated time for reopening.

MnDOT said no one was injured in the crash.