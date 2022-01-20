MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The interim chief of the Minneapolis Police Department on Thursday laid out new priorities for the department going into the new year.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey joined Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman Thursday morning. It represented her first time taking questions since she stepped into the rule officially on Jan. 16.
Huffman discussed the priorities for the police department, which has struggled with community relations and staffing, identifying five key areas of commitment for the department: care, connection, communication, courage, and character.
Huffman said she wants to address resident concerns on carjackings and shootings by prioritizing those cases, investing in more resources for them, and hiring more officers.
"Hire new officers from the community who want to serve and who meet our high standards," she said. "We'll have four classes in 2022 and continuous lateral hiring for those who have experience and want to come to the City of Minneapolis."
Former Police Chief Medaria Arradondo retired earlier this month after being in that role since 2017.