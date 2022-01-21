AP Source: Vikings Target General Manager Finalists From Browns, ChiefsThe Minnesota Vikings have targeted two finalists for their general manager job: Cleveland vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

Caitlin Clark Sets Big Ten Record As Iowa Women Rout GophersCaitlin Clark recorded her second straight triple-double, setting a Big Ten record with her fourth of the season, and was responsible for more points than Minnesota scored as No. 25 Iowa rolled to a 105-49 victory over the Golden Gophers on Thursday night.

Edina Native Makes Rare Offensive Lineman TD Catch, Securing Bills' Playoff DreamsThe Doyles traveled from Minnesota to Buffalo to watch the Bills play their rival -- the New England Patriots -- in the first round of the playoffs. Tommy Doyle is a rookie offensive tackle for the team.

'I'm Back': Sylvia Fowles Announces Return To Lynx On InstagramIt appears the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year will be back in Minnesota next season.