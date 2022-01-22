MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Waite Park man faces charges after he allegedly hit a woman on the head with a claw hammer on Thursday.

Andre Kidd, 31, has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault in Stearns County.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after 4:15 p.m., and found a woman holding her head. She had blood on her hands and had multiple injuries, the complaint states.

The woman explained that Kidd had become upset with her that day, when she was “moving too slow.”

He allegedly grabbed her around the throat and struck her twice on the head with a claw hammer, according to court documents. He also told her that he had a gun.

The complaint says that when police searched the residence, officers found a large hole in the living room which looked like it had been caused by someone being pushed into a wall.

The woman and Kidd are family or household members, documents state.

The assault with a dangerous weapons charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 7 years, if Kidd is convicted.

Domestic Violence Resources

For anonymous, confidential help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

People can also call the Women’s Advocates Crisis Hotline at 651-227-8284. Video chat is available here.