MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There were more than 400 crashes and spinouts Saturday on Minnesota roads as an Alberta clipper snow system swept over the state.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. there were 204 crashes and 236 spun-out vehicles statewide. In those crashes, 19 people were hurt, one of them seriously. There were no reported fatalities.READ MORE: 2 Teenagers Accused In Over A Dozen Metro Area Carjackings
The crashes came as a light snow system blew over the state. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for parts of southwestern and south-central Minnesota until midnight.READ MORE: Minnesota Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For South-Central Minnesota
The system left roughly an inch or two of snow across many parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. Some areas saw as much as 5 inches, according to WCCO Weather Watchers.MORE NEWS: What's An 'Ice Quake?' Perhaps The Answer To The Noises You’re Hearing At Night
More snow is in the forecast for Sunday night.