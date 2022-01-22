MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Uptown on Friday morning.
Police say officers responded to a report of gunfire on the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South shortly before 2 a.m., and found a man inside Williams Pub and Peanut Bar with non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital.
Two suspects were arrested Saturday during a traffic stop, and two guns were recovered, police say.
Williams management posted a statement outside of the bar, saying it would be closed for the foreseeable future.
“Just like many other Uptown businesses, Williams Pub & Peanut Bar will not be open to the public for an indefinite period of time while we take a much needed break,” the statement read.
A future re-opening date will be posted on the bar’s website.