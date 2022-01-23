CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A liquor store employee is in stable condition after being shot twice in the abdomen by a shoplifter Sunday afternoon in St. Paul.

Police say it happened in the parking lot of Park Liquors off North Snelling and Hague avenues at about 3:45 p.m. Witnesses say the worker was shot after he followed the shoplifter out of the store and confronted them.

Officers and St. Paul Fire Department medics treated the victim at the scene until he was taken to Regions Hospital.

Police are still searching for the shooter.