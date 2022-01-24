ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A domestic assault suspect was arrested Sunday night in central Minnesota after fleeing police and threatening officers with a sword and a knife.

The St. Cloud Police Department says officers encountered the 24-year-old suspect around 6:20 p.m. on the 1200 block of 6th Avenue South in St. Cloud. The man was wanted in connection to a domestic assault that happened earlier in the day in Becker, which is about 20 miles southeast of St. Cloud.

Officers tried to stop the man, but he fled in his car. Officers gave chase and pursued him roughly seven miles southeast of St. Cloud. The man’s car slid into a ditch and became stuck near the intersection of 45th Avenue Southeast and 32nd Street Southeast.

Officers surrounded the man’s car and tried to negotiate with him. According to police, the man appeared to be on drugs and displayed a sword and knife to officers. He threatened to use the weapons on police and himself.

After trying to talk with the man, officers broke the car windows tossed pepper balls and other chemical irritants in the car. Shortly after 8 p.m., the man surrendered. One officer was hurt in the incident, although the injury was minor and did not require hospitalization.

An ambulance brought the suspect, of St. Cloud, to a hospital for inspection. According to police, he suffered superficial self-inflicted wounds. The man is set to be booked into jail after he’s cleared from the hospital.

The man could face charges for domestic assault, fleeing police, obstructing the legal process, and DWI.