MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Minneapolis late Thursday evening.
According to police, the shooting was reported on the 500 block of 15th Avenue South shortly before 11:30 p.m. The preliminary investigation has determined that someone in a vehicle opened fire on another vehicle, striking three people inside.
When officers arrived, one victim was found on the street with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Monday, authorities identified the man killed as 27-year-old Mahamed Hassan Mahamud.
A woman was found nearby, on the 1600 block of South Fourth Street. A man was found on the 300 block of Cedar Avenue South. Both had non-life threatening wounds, and have been taken to the hospital.
Police believe those involved knew each other and this was a targeted shooting. Police are looking for surveillance video