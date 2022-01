Wild Match Franchise Goals Record In 8-2 Win Vs CanadiensConnor Dewar got his first career goal and added an assist when Nico Sturm scored 22 seconds later, helping the Minnesota Wild match their franchise record for goals in an 8-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night.

Fans Send Off Olympics-Bound US Women's Hockey Team From National Sports CenterNearly four years ago, the United States Women's Hockey Team won gold in South Korea. Monday, they're ready to head back to the Olympics to defend that title, this time in China.

Edwards, Russell Team Up To Lead Wolves Past Nets, 136-125Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D'Angelo Russell had 23 points and 10 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Brooklyn Nets 136-125 on Sunday night.

'Hockey Party’: Hundreds Compete In Pond Hockey Tournament's Opening Weekend FinaleBoth the men’s and women’s "Rink Rat" divisions as well as the "AARP" divisions finished play with champions named Sunday. On Wednesday, the event will continue with the next bracket of teams, including sled hockey.