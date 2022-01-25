ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Louis Park have released photos of a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting on Interstate 394 last Thursday evening.
According to city officials, police officers responded at 10:55 p.m. to 1500 Park Place Boulevard. There, a male driver told police that he was shot by occupants of another vehicle while driving eastbound on I-394 near Dakota Avenue.READ MORE: Driver Shot While On I-394 In St. Louis Park, Investigation Underway
The victim, who was said to be cooperating with investigators, was taken to a hospital and was receiving care.
Police say that they have new information suggesting that the victim and suspect vehicle may have both been seen before the incident at a Golden Valley gas station. The suspects are believed to have been in a gray Nissan Murano SUV, the 2014 model or possibly newer.
St. Louis Park police have released photos of the believed suspects’ vehicle in order to get the public’s help finding the perpetrators.
Anyone with additional information on this incident should call the St. Louis Park Police Department at (952) 924-2618.