MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officers in the Twin Cities arrested a teenage boy early Tuesday morning after he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
The Robbinsdale Police Department says officers tried to stop the teenager in the north metro suburb shortly after midnight, believing the person behind the wheel was driving under the influence. When the driver failed to pull over, officers gave chase, following the car through multiple cities.
After officers performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, the driver got out of the immobilized car and ran. Officers quickly apprended him. No one was hurt in the chase.
Robbinsdale officers discovered that the driver was a teenager and that the vehicle was stolen. The boy was booked at Robbinsdale police headquarters and released pending formal charges.
The case remains under investigation.
This is the latest instance in the Twin Cities where teenagers have been arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles. Last week, two teenagers were arrested in connection to a string of carjackings/auto thefts across multiple several suburbs.