MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings right tackle Brian O’Neill will replace the Buccaneers’ Tristan Wirfs in the Pro Bowl. This is the first time O’Neill has earned the honor.
An ankle injury suffered during the playoffs will keep Wirfs out of the Pro Bowl.
MORE: Vikings Reportedly Hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah As GM
O’Neill has started 59 games for the Vikings since being drafted in the second round in 2018. According to the Vikings, he allowed just one sack this past season.
The Vikings signed O’Neill to a contract extension just before the 2021 season.
“I want to be a Viking for my whole career,” O’Neill said at the time.