ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Cottage Grove man has been charged following a string of bank robberies across the Twin Cities.
Michael Thomas Prall, 43, was charged Wednesday in the U.S District Court with three counts of bank robbery after stealing thousands from three separate banks last November.
According to court documents, on Nov. 5, Prall stole $2,558 from a U.S. Bank in Bloomington. On Nov. 19, he stole $4,589 from a Bremer Bank in Woodbury and $775 from a Wells Fargo bank in Cottage Grove on Nov. 30.
Prall has been detained pending further court proceedings.