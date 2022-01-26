MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health data in Minnesota shows the COVID-19 positivity rate is dipping slightly to 22.9% as of last week.

Officials also report an additional 15,572 cases and 52 deaths, though roughly 23,000 reports are awaiting review. In all, there have been 1.28 million total cases of the virus since March of 2020, including over 43,000 reinfections.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,282 Minnesotans have died from the virus. Of the deaths reported on Wednesday, two people were in their 30s, and one person in Dakota County was in their late 20s.

The positivity rate is slightly lower than the recent peak of 23.7%, and other figures, such as case growth and hospitalizations, are dropping too. Latest figures show 216 cases and 27.3 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 55,977 hospitalizations, 10,585 of which involved the ICU. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there were 227 people in the ICU with the virus on Tuesday, and 1,326 others in non-ICU beds. In the metro area, 1.3% of staffed ICU beds are available for adults.

In all, more than 9.14 million vaccines have been administered, including over 2 million boosters. Roughly 73.5% of the state’s 5-and-older population has received at least their first dose.

Starting Monday, parents of children 5 to 11 who got fully vaccinated in January or February can register for a $200 Visa gift card from the state. Click here for more information.