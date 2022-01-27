DULUTH (WCCO) — A 37-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital Thursday morning after his pickup truck collided with a semi in northern Minnesota.
The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 4 and County Road 61 near Mahtowa, which is about 30 miles west of Duluth.
Investigators say the pickup was going east on County Road 4 and stopped at the intersection but failed to yield to a northbound semi, which slammed into the truck’s passenger side.
An ambulance brought the pickup driver to Essentia Hospital in Moose Lake, and a helicopter later flew him to a hospital in Duluth. His condition was not immediately available.
The semi driver was not hurt.
Investigators say that impairment was not a factor in the crash, adding that the pickup’s driver was cited for failing to yield.