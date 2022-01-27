Minnesota Weather: Thursday Starts Warmer Before Another PlummetMost of Minnesota has already reached its high temperature Thursday morning, as our roller coaster weather will continue with a precipitous drop.

Cue The Potholes! Winter Nuisances Popping Up Right On ScheduleTemperature swings are taking a toll on our roads and cars, and it's helping unearth an annual problem for drivers.

Enjoying The Weather Extremes Of Como Park Zoo & ConservatoryInside the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul, you'll find a tropical retreat -- no passport required.

Minnesota Weather: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories Through WednesdayThe actual air temperature for most of the state Tuesday will be just above or just below zero, with the metro only warming to minus 1.

Minnesota Weather: Odds Favoring Colder, Snowier Winter This YearTemperatures in Minnesota have been below average recently, and odds are favoring a colder and snowier winter given that it's the second weak La Niña year in a row.