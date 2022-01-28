MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gophers women’s basketball starting point guard Jasmine Powell announced Friday that she has left the team.
Powell posted on Twitter saying that she was grateful for her time in Minnesota but that she was entering into the NCAA transfer portal.READ MORE: Liddell Leads Buckeyes Past Gophers, 75-64
“Thank you to my coaches for making my dream of playing in the Big Ten a reality,” she wrote. “Thank you to my teammates who have supported and encouraged me each and every day.READ MORE: Gophers Break Losing Streak, Beat Rutgers 68-65
Powell has played 68 games with the Gophers, starting in 48 games over the past three seasons. As a freshman, Powell was the Big Ten’s leading freshman scorer with 12.1 points per game.MORE NEWS: Caitlin Clark Sets Big Ten Record As Iowa Women Rout Gophers
On Thursday, the Gophers women’s basketball team lost its fourth straight game at Purdue, 80-66. The Gophers are set to battle against the Badgers at Williams Arena Sunday afternoon.