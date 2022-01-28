MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a man who robbed a Twin Cities thrift store was identified by his Cub Foods rewards card.

Randolph Seth Anderson, 51, was charged Friday in Hennepin County with first-degree aggravated robbery for holding up a thrift store worker at gunpoint and fleeing in a stolen pickup truck.

According to the complaint, St. Anthony police officers responded Monday to a report of a robbery at Hidden Treasures on the 2900 block of Pentagon Drive.

The complaint says Anderson came up to the check-out counter with a duffle bag and several other items from the store. As the cashier placed the items in the duffle bag, Anderson handed over a note that asked the cashier to put money into the bag or people would get shot.

Anderson pointed a gun at her and the cashier handed him $200. Anderson took the money and got into a pickup truck and drove away, said the complaint.

The cashier said Anderson was wearing a multi-colored yarn scarf pulled just below his nose and had a skin tag on his right eyelid.

Store surveillance footage shows Anderson fleeing in a light-colored, Chevy Colorado pickup truck.

Soon after, officers found the unoccupied pickup truck and learned the plates on the truck belonged to another vehicle, and that the truck was stolen in a recent carjacking, said the complaint.

Officers searched the truck and found Cub Foods grocery bags.

Officers located the Cub Foods store where Anderson bought the groceries and had an employee find the transaction.

Anderson transaction was found by his Cub Foods rewards card, said the complaint.

The Cub Foods employee viewed the surveillance footage from Hidden Treasures and said Anderson was wearing the same clothes when he was at Cub Foods.

Authorities say Anderson has not yet been located.