MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota has issued a safety alert after two armed robberies near campus Thursday.
According to the university, the incidents happened Thursday night near 10th and 6th Avenue Street SE. There, officials say two victims were robbed at gunpoint and their phones were taken.
The suspects in the that robbery are described as three, 18-to-21 year olds. One of the suspects wore a black Los Angeles Angels hat and a black jacket.
The second robbery occurred outside of M Health Fairview Hospitals near the 23oo block of 6th Street South. There, a suspect pointed an airsoft gun at a victim and then struck them in an attempt to take the victim’s purse.
Officials say hospital security intervened and rescued the victim.
The suspect dropped the airsoft gun and ran to a nearby vehicle, identified as a white Chevy Malibu with Minnesota license plates FXN384.