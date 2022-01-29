MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The request for a temporary restraining order against the city of Minneapolis, which would have prevented the city from enforcing the vaccine-or-test requirement at restaurants and bars, has been denied by a judge.

Seven restaurants joined forces last week and filed a lawsuit against the city, arguing “irreparable” economic harm due to the new order, which requires all patrons of bars and restaurants to be vaccinated or to have tested negative for COVID-19 within the past 72 hours.

The restaurants include Smack Shack, Sneaky Pete’s, Jimmy John’s, Bunkers Music Bar & Grill, The Gay 90’s, Wild Greg’s Saloon, and Urban Forage.

They argued that the mandate required them to hire and train new employees to check vaccine cards and tests at a time when they were already struggling to hire workers. There would also be lost profits from patrons who refused to comply with the mandate, they said.

But the judge found the plaintiffs’ evidence of economic harm to be “speculative,” and said in part that they are already required to check cards of patrons to confirm they are old enough to drink alcohol. “This is simply another card to be checked,” the memorandum reads.

Additionally, the judge found that Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council have the authority to manage a public health crisis, and noted the rise in cases in December to early January, which were three times as high as the spike in November of 2020.

Minneapolis Assistant City Attorney Mark Enslin said on Wednesday that even if the restaurants could establish financial harm it “has to be weighted against the health and safety of the citizens of Minneapolis and its visitors.”

The judge, in the end, wrote that she expects the city to work with the restaurants to provide guidance and training in identifying legitimate vaccine cards and tests.

“The City is pleased with Judge Miller’s decision in this case,” said Minneapolis City Attorney Jim Rowader in a statement. “At the end of the day, the City has been and continues to be focused on helping everyone in our community — residents and businesses — safely navigate this incredibly challenging time.”