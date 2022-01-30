CENTER CITY, Minn. (WCCO) — A bomb squad was called to the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Saturday night after a suspicious device was found on its premises.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says authorities were alerted to the situation at about 5:45 p.m. at the drug and alcohol treatment facility in Center City. Part of a building was evacuated, and the St. Paul Police Department Bomb Squad was called in to investigate.
The device was “determined to be inert,” and no one was hurt. The sheriff’s office says investigators have spoken to a person of interest. It is not clear if any arrests have been made.