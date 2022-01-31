WILLMAR, Minn. (WCCO) A central Minnesota man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly assaulted two women with whom he lives.
The Willmar Police Department says officers responded to a report of an assault involving at knife Saturday morning at a home on the 300 block of Southeast Litchfield Avenue. At the home, officers found a 71-year-old woman who was hurt. Later, a 25-year-old woman was also found wounded.
Shortly after arriving at the home, officers found the suspect, a 48-year-old Willmar man, in a nearby yard. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they’ve been formally charged.
Officers arrested the suspect and brought him to Carris Hospital to be treated for potential frostbite. After the man was released, officers booked him into the Kandiyohi County Jail.
According to police, both of the victims lived with the suspect. The women were brought to Carris Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Both are expected to survive.
Domestic Violence Resources
For anonymous, confidential help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
People can also call the Women’s Advocates Crisis Hotline at 651-227-8284. Video chat is available here.