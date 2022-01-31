MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar announced Monday her campaign for re-election.
The progressive Democrat, who represents Minneapolis and a number of its close suburbs, was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018, becoming the first Somali-American elected to Congress.
“When I first ran for this office there was one thing I kept coming back to. Something I said to myself and to the voters over and over: I believe that a better world is possible,” Omar said, in a statement announcing her new campaign. “I still believe that.”
According to the lawmaker’s officer, Omar has passed eight bills and amendments into law during her first two terms. Additionally, she passed another 48 bills through the House, introduced 100 more, and co-sponsored nearly 1,100 more bills and amendments.
In the 2020 election, Omar won the 5th District with more than 60% of the vote. Her Republican challenger, Lacy Johnson, amassed just under 26% of the vote in the Democratic stronghold.