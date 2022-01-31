The Super Bowl is just two weeks away, and if you’re looking for delicious ideas for some game time appetizers, Rebecca Kolls met up with a chef who shared a new play on an old favorite — jalapeño poppers.
Bacon-Wrapped, Pimento Cheese-Stuffed Jalapeños
– 6 jalapeños
– 12 strips bacon
– 1 cup of pimiento cheese dip (see below)
Pimento Cheese Filling
– 2 cups crumbled aged white cheddar cheese
– 3/8 cup of mayonnaise
– ¼ T cayenne pepper
– ¼ T salt
– ¼ T black pepper
– ¼ T onion powder
– ¼ can pimento peppers, drained
– Blend until smooth
1. Cut the jalapeño in half lengthwise.
2. Scrape out the seeds and ribs of the pepper if you would like it less spicy.
3. Fill each jalapeño canoe with a tbsp of pimiento cheese dip.
4. Wrap each one with a strip of bacon.
5. Cook at 350 for 15 minutes in the air fryer and let cool.