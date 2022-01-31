MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in southern Minnesota released dash camera footage showing the moments before a county squad car fatally struck a 52-year-old woman over the weekend.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says that 46-year-old Sgt. Trevor Peterson was driving east on the 8000 block of Morristown Boulevard shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday when he struck the woman, who was later identified as Stephanie Olson Wesley.
Dash Cam Footage Shows Moments Before Crash
The collision happened roughly 10 miles southeast of Faribault. The squad camera footage appears to briefly show Wesley lying in the roadway, near the fog line. The sheriff’s office says responding deputies and paramedics tried to resuscitate Wesley, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A review of the squad footage found that Wesley was driving in the eastbound lane, traveling 59 mph in a 60 mph zone, the sheriff office said. Peterson was not responding to any emergency, and his squad’s lights were not flashing.
The sheriff’s office said that it released a portion of the dash cam footage to provide transparency and “quell any rumors.” The collision is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.
Family and friends of Wesley told WCCO on Sunday that the Faribault woman was loved by many and well regarded in her community. They put flowers on the side of the road near where Wesley was struck.