Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures will fall like a rock on Tuesday in Minnesota.
WCCO’s Katie Steiner said the Twin Cities reached its high of 36 degrees around 2 a.m.
As the day goes on, winds will start to ramp up, and the mercury will take a brutal dive. The daytime high in the metro will be 21.
A wind advisory is in effect in western and southwestern Minnesota until 3 p.m. Tuesday, with gusts of up to 50 mph possible at times. And there’s a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning to the northwest.
There won’t be much snow — only 1 to 2 inches in places — but the wind will cause visibility issues as well as blowing and drifting snow.
It will be cold across the state this week, with single-digit highs Wednesday and Thursday, with temps falling below zero both nights.
Temperatures will creep closer to average over the weekend.
A big storm will miss us to the south Tuesday through Thursday. There will be towns getting over one foot of snow — but not here.