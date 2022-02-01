GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (WCCO) — There’s a winner of the 2022 Beargrease Dog Sled Marathon Tuesday night.
This is the fourth time that musher Ryan Anderson — from Cushing, Wisconsin — has won the marathon.
Warm temperatures made it a tough race. The soft snow forced 13 mushers to drop out before the finish. But Anderson and his team crossed the line in Grand Marais just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
He finished the 300-mile course in two days and just over 6.5 hours. The marathon started at Billy’s Bar in Duluth at 10 a.m. Sunday. Mushers are expected to arrive Tuesday evening at the finish at Grand Portage Lodge and Casino.