MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While Minnesota’s average positivity rate continues to tick down, the state is still recording thousands of more COVID-19 cases each day along with dozens of deaths.

On Wednesday, state health officials reported 3,916 new cases and 59 more deaths. Among the newly reported deaths are two people in their early 30s from Hennepin County and one person in their early 40s from Morrison County.

Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 1.3 million people have tested positive for the virus in Minnesota, including 51,574 re-infections. The state’s COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 11,516.

Scientists at the Mayo Clinic last week said that data shows the recent surge in cases due to the Omicron variant is waning. Still, they cautioned that many thousands of people will still be infected on the back side of the surge.

State data show Minnesota’s average positivity rate is dropping steadily. The latest figure showed the rate at 20.6%, down from a peak of 23.6% reached last month. Still, both figures are well above what health officials consider “high risk,” which is 10%.

Similarly, the average rates for weekly new cases and testing in Minnesota are also declining rapidly. However, the rate of new hospitalizations has yet to drop from the peak it reached last month.

As of Tuesday, 204 people were battling COVID in intensive care beds in Minnesota, and more than 1,162 others were hospitalized with the virus. In the Twin Cities, hospitals are near capacity for both ICU and non-ICU beds.

Health officials and scientists are continuing to urge people to get booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. In Minnesota, more than 9.2 vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 2 million booster shots.

Nearly 70% of Minnesotans ages 5 and older have completed their vaccine series. For seniors in Minnesota, that figure is over 90%.

On Wednesday, the drug-maker Pfizer asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years. If the agency agrees, the shots, which contain a smaller dose, could be given to young children by the end of the month.