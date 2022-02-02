BREAKING:BCA investigating Minneapolis police shooting of a person at a downtown apt. complex. Follow this developing story.
By WCCO-TV Staff
J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The federal trial of three ex-officers charged in George Floyd’s death has been delayed until next week due to one of the defendants testing positive for COVID-19.

WCCO’s Esme Murphy reports on Wednesday morning that she saw J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao in court, but not Thomas Lane.

Court is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Thou, Lane, and Kueng are accused of violating Floyd’s civil rights on May 25, 2020, when they failed to stop Derek Chauvin from kneeling on his neck for nearly 10 minutes, even as Floyd pleaded for air and lost consciousness.

