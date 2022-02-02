Minnesota Weather: Midweek Cooldown Brings Subzero Temps To Much Of StateIn the Twin Cities, it'll get as warm as 6 degrees later in the day, but western and northern Minnesota will stay subzero all day long.

Allianz Field Preps For What Could Be Coldest Soccer Game In US HistoryThere's no roof on Allianz Field, and wind chills are expected to be -10 degrees Wednesday evening.

Twin Cities Snow Totals Well Above Average, Nat'l Weather Service Says“Might be why some people might be thinking that the winter hasn’t been as snowy than it actually has,” meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein said.

Minnesota Weather: Subzero Start For Friday, But A Warmup Is Coming SoonAfter another frigid January morning, Minnesota will warm a bit as Friday progresses -- and keep on warming.

