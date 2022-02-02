MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The federal trial of three ex-officers charged in George Floyd’s death has been delayed until next week due to one of the defendants testing positive for COVID-19.
WCCO’s Esme Murphy reports on Wednesday morning that she saw J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao in court, but not Thomas Lane.
Court is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Trial of 3 Officers accused in George Floyds death suspended until Monday – one of Officers has Covid – that Officer has to be Thomas Lane who was only defendant not here this morning. Both Kueng and Thao where here in court . Defendants attorneys sit about 2 ft apart
— esme murphy (@esmemurphy) February 2, 2022
Thou, Lane, and Kueng are accused of violating Floyd’s civil rights on May 25, 2020, when they failed to stop Derek Chauvin from kneeling on his neck for nearly 10 minutes, even as Floyd pleaded for air and lost consciousness.
This is developing so check back for more.