HUDSON, Wis. (WCCO) – A sheriff’s office in western Wisconsin is hoping the public can identify a Jane Doe whose skull was found near the St. Croix River in 2002.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says the skull was found on Oct. 21, 2002, and though initially believed the woman to be of Asian descent, DNA Doe Project analysis has determined the woman to be of Swedish descent. She was likely between 35 and 50 years old.
Authorities believe the woman’s relatives have emigrated to the Twin Cities area.
Investigators think the skull was deposited near the river within a year of its discovery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Croix Sheriff’s Office Investigator James Haefner at 715-381-4325.