MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Minneapolis has released body camera footage showing Wednesday’s deadly encounter between a police officer and a 22-year-old man inside a downtown apartment.

Public information documents released Thursday evening confirm that Officer Mark Hanneman fatally shot Amir Rahkare Locke Wednesday morning at the Balero Flats apartment building.

The footage, released to the city’s YouTube page, is less than a minute long. It shows the same video, or parts of it, at various speeds. At first it’s in slow motion, showing police unlocking a door and entering an apartment. Several officers can be heard yelling “police” and “search warrant” as they step through the doorway with guns drawn.

The officers approach a couch on which Locke is wrapped in a blanket. He sits up and turns toward the officers. He is holding a gun. An instant later, an officer fires three shots, and Locke falls to the floor. The shooting is replayed in super-slow motion. The entire video then plays again in real time. In total, Locke is shot roughly 10 seconds after officers open the apartment door.

WARNING: Video contains disturbing images and sound.



Community leaders had earlier identified Locke as the man shot in the building at 11th Street and Marquette Avenue. His relatives posted to social media that he didn’t live there.

Minneapolis police say the shooting happened just before 7 a.m. as a SWAT team was executing a search warrant on behalf of a St. Paul police’s homicide unit. The video shows Locke underneath blankets begin to get up with a gun visible, and an officer shoots him.

Minneapolis city documents say Hanneman shot Locke twice in the chest and once in the wrist. While officers and medics tried to render aid to Locke, he was pronounced dead at Hennepin Healthcare shortly after.

A handgun was recovered at the scene of the shooting, police say. The weapon was loaded with with 5.7 mm rounds. Locke’s relatives say he was licensed to carry a weapon. Locke has no criminal history in Minnesota.

Interim Minneapolis Police Chief Amelia Huffman said body-cameras recorded the shooting, adding that she reviewed the footage. So far, none of the footage has been released publicly. Since the shooting, community groups, state lawmakers and the Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union have all called for the body-worn camera footage to be released.

“These past few years have been difficult on the Minneapolis community due to strained relations and lack of trust between the community and the Minneapolis Police Department,” said a letter written by Minneapolis legislators. “We believe that one path to establishing trust between the police department and the community is greater transparency and accountability of police actions. Releasing the bodycam footage of this event, allowing the public to see actions of both officers and Mr. Locke, is essential.”

The office of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Thursday that it made sure Locke’s family was able to review the body-camera footage prior to it being released.

At a vigil Wednesday night outside the building where the shooting happened, activists questioned why a Black man was fatally shot by police in just seconds. They also wondered why shots were fired inside a multi-unit apartment building, as neighbors could have been hurt.

“Why did they have to endanger every single person in this apartment building?” said activist and artist Toussaint Morrison. “Somebody could have been out in the hallway, somebody could have got shot above.”

Activist groups are calling for Hanneman to be arrested and charged with murder.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting. As the top law enforcement agency in the state, it investigates all police shootings in Minnesota.

Locke’s death is the latest violent incident involving Minneapolis police and Black men. The department has been under scrutiny for years and was put under the national spotlight after the killing of George Floyd in May 2020, for which former Minneapolis police officer Dereck Chauvin was convicted of murder. Chauvin is currently serving a 22-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Three other officers involved in Floyd’s death are currently on trial in federal court for violating Floyd’s civil rights. Those three officers are also slated to stand trial in Hennepin County later this year for aiding and abetting Floyd’s murder.