MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wordle, the daily five-letter word guessing game that’s taken the internet by storm, appears to be particularly popular in Minnesota.
The Land of 10,000 Lakes is the No. 1 state for the viral game, according to a map of Twitter data put together by the education site Schoolauthority.org.
The site tracked over 2 million tweets about the game over the last month, and found that it’s most popular in the Upper Midwest. After Minnesota, the No. 2 state is Wisconsin. Iowa came in fourth.
Outside the Midwest, the game is popular in Utah and the Pacific Northwest. A handful of states in New England and Illinois round out the top 10. The game is much less popular in the south. (Perhaps a five-letter word starting with “W” could explain the difference.)
Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, according to The New York Times, which has since purchased the game.
Wordle launched as an ad-free website in October and has since grown to have millions of daily players, many of which share their triumphs (or failures) with the game on social media.
This sharable quality has resulted in patterns of blocks — colored green, gray and yellow — appearing on social media feeds across the internet.