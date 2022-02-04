MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ava Pihlstrom is second to none in Minnesota prep downhill skiing. “I started skiing when I was like two years old,” Pihlstrom said.

“Pretty much good at whatever she does. The kids call her Ava Perfect,” said Pihlstrom’s skiing coach at Blake, Robbie Massie.

Last season was perfection on the slopes. Racing for the Blake ski team, Pihlstrom won every single high school meet. That included the state title.

“I think I peaked at the right time because I was constantly improving throughout the season and making small changes within my technique and stuff just to find the extra speed, which definitely helped for the last races,” Pihlstrom said.

Pihlstrom was a little surprised she beat the entire state because unlike the vast majority of the best prep skiers, she hadn’t done club skiing since middle school.

After the state title, Pihlstrom dedicated herself to making a DI ski program and began racing in International Ski Federation meets after years away from elite competition.

“The more training is nice because it helps getting all the reps in and building confidence on difficult courses,” Pihlstrom said.

“The first two FIS races were up at Giant’s Ridge this year and she won them both. So she’s jumping on the scene quick and I’m never gonna doubt her again, that’s for sure,” Massie said.

Pihlstrom is not just an excellent skier, she’s a U.S. Figure Skating Senior Lady and an ISI level nine out of 10.

“The correlation between figure skating and skiing, it’s a lot of balance, right? We’re working on our edge,” Massie said.

Still just a senior in high school, Pihlstrom is aiming to go back to back at state where she can no longer fly under the radar.