BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A 95-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in a Bloomington parking lot Sunday afternoon.
Police say officers were called to the Walgreens on the 9800 block of Lyndale Avenue at about 1:20 p.m. after a man called 911 to report that he hit a pedestrian while backing out of a parking spot.
First responders rendered aid to the woman, but she was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver cooperated with investigators and didn’t seem to be under the influence.
The victim’s identity will eventually be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.