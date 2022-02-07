MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in central Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a teenage boy who hasn’t been seen since the middle of January.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Camron Gevonta McNeal of St. Cloud was last seen at his home on Jan. 19. Investigators believe that he is still in the city, possibly in the south or southeast areas.
McNeal is described as Black, roughly 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and short dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing white shoes, a red sweatshirt, and a blue jacket with Yogi Bear on the back.
Police say he may go by the names Camron Jackson or Camron McNeal-Jackson.
Anyone with information on the teenager or his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at at 320-251-4240.