MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The most iconic piece of fruit in the Twin Cities is slated to return to its perch atop a giant spoon next week.
The Walker Art Center announced Monday that the freshly restored 1,200-pound cherry of Spoonbridge and Cherry is coming back to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden on Feb. 18.
Since November, the sculpture has been but a giant spoon, as its fountain fruit was sent to Fine Art Finishes in New York to re-painted.
“In order to keep the red crisp and glossy through all seasons, the Cherry requires a fresh coat of paint about every ten years,” the museum said, in a statement.
Spoonbridge and Cherry has been on display outside the downtown Minneapolis museum since its opening in 1988.
Created by Coosje van Bruggen and Claes Oldenburg, the sculpture’s components were last separated for restoration in 2009.